Jersey Electricity - Updated modelling of net zero implications

Jersey Electricity (JEL) has consistently delivered a 5% increase in its DPS, which we expect to continue. Its cautious approach to financial risks means its wholesale electricity market-based exposure is materially hedged until FY25, which helps maintain relative price stability for its customers. It has a strong balance sheet, with cash of £43.1m, and its grid infrastructure is well invested. Electrification of Jersey’s heating and transport systems to achieve the government’s net zero ambitions provides an opportunity for growth. Based on our detailed modelling and the government of Jersey’s (GoJ’s) consultation draft of the Carbon Neutral Roadmap, we estimate full electrification of these two areas could increase electricity demand by 454GWh pa (454m units of electricity), representing a 71% increase on the 639m units sold by JEL in FY21.

