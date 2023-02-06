Erweiterte Funktionen


JPMorgan Global Growth & Income - Income and outperformance in uncertain times




06.02.23 08:52
Edison Investment Research

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income (JGGI) invests in long-term structural winners, although in these uncertain times, managers Helge Skibeli, Tim Woodhouse and James Cook are looking to balance the portfolio via a mix of defensive and quality stocks. The trust’s strong performance track record continues. It has outperformed its benchmark, and its peers, over the short and longer term, thanks to the managers’ stock selection skills. JGGI also continues to deliver competitive and rising dividends, funded from a mix of portfolio income and reserves. Recent decisions by the boards of Scottish Investment Trust (SCIN) and JPMorgan Elect (JPE) to merge with JGGI attest to the relative attractiveness of the trust’s investment offering, while also greatly increasing assets under management (AUM) and liquidity, and reducing ongoing charges.

