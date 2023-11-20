Erweiterte Funktionen
JDC Group - Passing the €1bn insurance premium mark
20.11.23 12:26
Edison Investment Research
JDC’s key asset is its highly scalable Advisortech insurance platform, which enables private clients to manage insurance portfolios from hundreds of German insurance companies. This technology platform, in which JDC invested more than €70m to develop, was initially built for its own broker pool business, Jung, DMS & Cie, and the financial advisory business FiNUM, but at a later stage JDC decided to exploit it commercially.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|18,00 €
|18,25 €
|-0,25 €
|-1,37%
|20.11./14:39
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0B9N37
|A0B9N3
|20,00 €
|13,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|17,85 €
|-2,19%
|11:48
|Berlin
|18,00 €
|+4,35%
|08:00
|München
|18,00 €
|+3,45%
|08:00
|Hamburg
|18,00 €
|+3,15%
|08:16
|Frankfurt
|18,00 €
|-0,28%
|09:15
|Stuttgart
|17,85 €
|-0,83%
|14:30
|Düsseldorf
|17,75 €
|-0,84%
|12:31
|Xetra
|18,00 €
|-1,37%
|14:39
= Realtime
