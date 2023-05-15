JDC Group - On track for a strong FY23

JDC Group (JDC) reported Q123 results in line with management’s expectations. Despite the relatively low year-on-year revenue growth of 1.4% in Q1, JDC reiterated its FY23 guidance for revenue of €175–190m based on cooperation agreements that have been signed. This translates to 17% top-line growth at the midpoint of guidance. EBITDA is still expected to be in the range of €11.5–13.0m. We have made no changes to our estimates, which are more or less at the midpoint of guidance. JDC trades at an FY24e EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.0x on our estimates, which we believe is undemanding for what is essentially a fast-scaling platform business.