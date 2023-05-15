Erweiterte Funktionen
JDC Group - On track for a strong FY23
15.05.23 07:54
Edison Investment Research
JDC Group (JDC) reported Q123 results in line with management’s expectations. Despite the relatively low year-on-year revenue growth of 1.4% in Q1, JDC reiterated its FY23 guidance for revenue of €175–190m based on cooperation agreements that have been signed. This translates to 17% top-line growth at the midpoint of guidance. EBITDA is still expected to be in the range of €11.5–13.0m. We have made no changes to our estimates, which are more or less at the midpoint of guidance. JDC trades at an FY24e EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.0x on our estimates, which we believe is undemanding for what is essentially a fast-scaling platform business.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,15 €
|16,30 €
|-0,15 €
|-0,92%
|15.05./10:04
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000A0B9N37
|A0B9N3
|21,50 €
|14,40 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|16,25 €
|-0,31%
|11.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|16,00 €
|+0,95%
|08:10
|Hamburg
|16,05 €
|+0,94%
|08:16
|Berlin
|16,05 €
|+0,94%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|16,10 €
|+0,31%
|10:00
|München
|16,40 €
|0,00%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|16,05 €
|-0,31%
|09:16
|Xetra
|16,15 €
|-0,92%
|10:00
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|156
|JDC Group - Turnaround mit ho.
|11.05.23
|Blockchain News
|25.04.21
|379
|Aragon-Hammer Zahlen-EK-Quo.
|24.04.21
|33
|Aragon (neu): Turnaround 2015.
|13.08.15
|36
|Aragon AG mit KGV v. 3,5 f.
|30.11.10