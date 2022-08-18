Invesco Asia Trust - Seizing an opportunity

Erweiterte Funktionen


18.08.22 10:10
Edison Investment Research

Despite the setback in Asian markets during Q122, Invesco Asia Trust (IAT) continues to generate a double-digit annualised NAV total return (c 11.5% in sterling over the past 10 years), supported by consistent income. It pays a regular six-monthly dividend equivalent to 2% of NAV (4% per year). In January 2022, the fund management team was enhanced when Fiona Yang was appointed co-manager alongside Ian Hargreaves, who has run the portfolio since 2011 (from 2015 as sole manager). IAT’s team targets double-digit annualised returns from each portfolio holding over a rolling three-year period.

