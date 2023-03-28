Erweiterte Funktionen
Invesco Asia Trust - Conviction pays off
28.03.23 12:40
Edison Investment Research
Leaning into opportunities in China, along with stock selection in India, Korea and Hong Kong, has contributed positively to performance. The fund is ahead of its Asian closed-ended peers on an NAV total return (TR) basis for the year to end-February 2023 and over the long term it continues to generate a double-digit annualised NAV TR (c 10% in sterling over the past 10 years), supported by consistent income. IAT pays a regular six-monthly dividend equivalent to 2% of NAV (4% pa). The managers, Ian Hargreaves and Fiona Yang, target double-digit annualised returns from each portfolio holding over a rolling three-year period.
