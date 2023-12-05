Erweiterte Funktionen



Information Services Corporation - Gaining momentum with new contract win




05.12.23 09:48
Edison Investment Research

Information Services Corporation’s (ISC’s) strong track record of acquiring and innovating registries, and related information services, was highlighted by yesterday’s five-year contract win with the Bank of Canada. This awards ISC with the role of operator and technology solutions provider for the Bank Act Security Registry, a clear testament to the company’s expertise. The operation is expected to commence in the summer of 2024, utilising ISC’s RegSys platform. We estimate that revenue for this contract, akin to the company’s other contracts, will amount to c C$5–15m over the five-year period. We maintain our forecasts and valuation of C$37 per share, implying a 74% upside.

Aktuell
Sensationelle Uran-Übernahme - Neuer 207% Uran Hot Stock
nach 3.989% mit NexGen Energy ($NXE) und 37.807% mit Denison Mines ($DNN)

Basin Uranium Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,70 $ 14,80 $ -0,10 $ -0,68% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA45676A1057 19,95 $ 14,49 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq OTC Other 14,70 $ -0,68%  21.11.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Von 20 Mio. $ auf mehrere Mrd. $ - Jetzt nächster Milliardendeal. Neuer 228% Lithium Hot Stock nach 13.119% mit Vulcan Energy ($VUL)

Li-Metal Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...