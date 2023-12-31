Industria De Diseno Textil Inditex Aktie: Was passiert jetzt?

Erweiterte Funktionen
Die Aktie von Industria De Diseno Textil Inditex wird von Analysten als aktuell nicht richtig bewertet angesehen. Das wahre Kursziel liegt um +6,32% vom derzeitigen Kurs entfernt.
Kursentwicklung und Prognose
Am 28.12.2023 verzeichnete Industria De Diseno Textil Inditex eine Kursentwicklung von +0,33%. Das aktuelle Kursziel des Unternehmens liegt bei 41,87 EUR. Das Guru-Rating von Industria De Diseno Textil Inditex bleibt unverändert bei 3,91.
Analyse der Marktstimmung
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|43,32 $
|44,50 $
|-1,18 $
|-2,65%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|ES0148396007
|A11873
|44,77 $
|26,71 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|39,54 €
|+0,28%
|29.12.23
|Düsseldorf
|39,54 €
|+0,82%
|29.12.23
|Hamburg
|39,47 €
|+0,43%
|29.12.23
|Hannover
|39,47 €
|+0,43%
|29.12.23
|Berlin
|39,55 €
|+0,38%
|29.12.23
|Xetra
|39,52 €
|+0,33%
|29.12.23
|Stuttgart
|39,50 €
|+0,10%
|29.12.23
|München
|39,47 €
|+0,05%
|29.12.23
|Frankfurt
|39,24 €
|-0,83%
|29.12.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|43,32 $
|-2,65%
|29.12.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
