Erweiterte Funktionen


Induction Healthcare Group - Evolving technology in healthcare




04.07.22 11:44
Edison Investment Research

Induction Healthcare is a growing UK-based healthcare software company, aiming to provide patients with more flexible care options beyond the traditional face-to-face consultation model. Early in FY22, management acquired Attend Anywhere, which was transformative for the business, leading to revenue growth of 8x and a move to adjusted EBITDA break-even. Our forecasts indicate further growth in revenue and profitability, which should be supported by its robust cash position.

Aktuell
Aufwärtstrend bestätigt - Massives Kaufsignal - Sensationelle Übernahme
Diesen 445% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Dringende Kaufempfehlung: Sensationelle Übernahme - Stark Kaufen. Neuer 434% Uran Hot Stock nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
14:31 , dpa-AFX
POLITIK/UN-Experte: Weniger Söldner in Libye [...]
14:30 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Wienerberger AG (deutsch)
14:25 , dpa-AFX
Immobilienbesitzer fordern Verzicht auf CO2-Be [...]
14:22 , dpa-AFX
Fielmann erwartet wegen flauer Konsumstimmu [...]
14:21 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Symrise AG (deutsch)
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...