Induction Healthcare Group - Evolving technology in healthcare

Induction Healthcare is a growing UK-based healthcare software company, aiming to provide patients with more flexible care options beyond the traditional face-to-face consultation model. Early in FY22, management acquired Attend Anywhere, which was transformative for the business, leading to revenue growth of 8x and a move to adjusted EBITDA break-even. Our forecasts indicate further growth in revenue and profitability, which should be supported by its robust cash position.