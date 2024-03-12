Inchcape - Acceleration in FY23 but more cautious FY24

Inchcape’s (INCH’s) FY23 results highlighted strong revenue and margin progression, with 12% organic revenue growth and a 70bp uptick in adjusted operating margin, leading to 18% EPS growth. The Derco acquisition contributed its full first year, helping to boost profits despite margin compression in the Americas and Retail. INCH anticipates another year of growth in FY24, although with caution due to expected softness in certain markets, particularly Europe and Retail. INCH will continue its disciplined approach to capital allocation as it deleverages the balance sheet, and recently announced a strategic review of its UK Retail business.