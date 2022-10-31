Erweiterte Funktionen



Incannex Healthcare - An encouraging start to the new financial year




31.10.22 08:26
Edison Investment Research

Incannex Healthcare’s Q123 cash flow report highlighted two key developments in the company’s drug pipeline, including positive preliminary safety data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of IHL-675A (an anti-inflammatory drug) and a constructive pre-investigational new drug (IND) meeting with the FDA for IHL-216A, an inhaled drug product for the treatment of traumatic brain injury (TBI). With the APIRx acquisition adding 22 drug development projects (both pre-clinical and clinical) to its portfolio, the company now boasts a broad pipeline, with discussions ongoing with the Monash University to strengthen its pipeline further. With a cash balance of A$33.4m (US$21.4m) at end-Q123, Incannex is well placed to fund its operations into FY24 and its recent inclusion in Standard and Poor’s ASX 300 Index should further enhance visibility. Our valuation remains unchanged at US$714.7m or US$11.74 per ADR.

Aktuell
Breaking Börsennews - Großartige Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal
439% Uran Hot Stock vor massivem Kurssprung

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,90 € 3,90 € -   € 0,00% 31.10./09:30
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US45333L1061 A3DGD8 11,49 € 3,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 3,94 € +0,51%  09:16
Stuttgart 3,90 € 0,00%  08:04
NYSE 4,20 $ 0,00%  26.10.22
AMEX 4,365 $ 0,00%  14.10.22
Nasdaq 4,09 $ -0,73%  28.10.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Bahnbrechende News - Sagenhafte Übernahme. Diese 544% Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...