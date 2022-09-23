Incannex Healthcare - Targeting FDA studies in FY23

Erweiterte Funktionen



Edison Investment Research

FY22 marked a busy year for Incannex Healthcare, focused on the expansion of its cannabinoid therapeutic portfolio through the acquisition of APIRx Pharmaceuticals and clinical progression of IHL-42X. The APIRx acquisition has resulted in a developmental pipeline consisting of 28 preclinical and clinical assets, providing Incannex with what we believe is one of the sector's most diversified portfolios of medicinal cannabinoid drug formulations and psychedelic treatment regimes. We believe Incannex’s Nasdaq listing will enhance its reputation and shareholder base in the United States, providing further access to pools of capital. We value Incannex at US$714.7m or US$11.74 per ADR.

