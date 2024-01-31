Erweiterte Funktionen


Impact Healthcare REIT - Strong cash flow underpins further DPS growth




31.01.24 08:26
Edison Investment Research

Impact Healthcare REIT’s Q423 update shows a continued strengthening in operational and financial tenant performance, reflected in a record level of rent cover and 100% rent collection. With cash flow remaining strong, we expect the FY23 DPS of 6.77p (+3.5%) was fully covered by adjusted ‘cash’ earnings and the FY24 DPS target has been set at 6.95p (+2.7%). We will review our forecasts with the full year results in late March.

