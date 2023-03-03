Impact Healthcare REIT - Progressive dividends continuing into FY23

With its Q422 NAV update, Impact Healthcare REIT (IHR) increased it DPS target for FY23 to 6.77p (+3.5%). With earnings continuing to be driven by inflation-indexed rental growth, significantly protected by fixed costs on 80%, we expect DPS to be fully covered by cash earnings. The Q4 impact of yield widening across the broad property sector was limited by the long-indexed leases, while low gearing mitigated the impact on NAV.