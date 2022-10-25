Erweiterte Funktionen


Impact Healthcare REIT - Performing well in a challenging environment




25.10.22
Edison Investment Research

Impact Healthcare REIT’s performance year to date provides evidence of the continuing robustness of its strategy and the resilience of its tenants. For tenants, fee growth and increased occupancy are mitigating the impact of inflation such that rents continue to be paid in full while rent cover remains strong. For Impact, indexed rent uplifts are driving organic growth. Rising interest rates will negatively affect earnings and delay capital deployment, but we expect further fully covered DPS growth.

