Impact Healthcare REIT - Attractive growing income, innovatively funded
13.01.23 08:26
Edison Investment Research
Impact Healthcare REIT (IHR) has invested £56m, on an accretive basis, in a portfolio of six quality care homes, to be operated by existing tenant Welford Healthcare. The transaction is innovatively funded by a blend of new equity issued to the vendors, attractively priced at the last published NAV, and cash/newly hedged debt, managing near-term interest rate risks.
