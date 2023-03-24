Erweiterte Funktionen
Immix Biopharma - Positive data from CAR-T treatment continues
24.03.23 10:02
Edison Investment Research
Immix Biopharma has announced additional data from the ongoing Phase Ib/II open-label NEXICART-1 trial investigating the company’s CAR-T therapy, NXC-201, for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM) and light chain amyloidosis (ALA). The latest data from the study are related to a subset of the trial population with ALA (n=8) in which all patients have demonstrated a 100% complete hematologic response and 100% organ response rate. NXC-201 also continues to demonstrate a favorable safety profile, which management believes provides the therapy with potential to be used as an outpatient treatment. In our view, this could be an advantage compared to existing CAR-T therapies, which require specialized dosing centers and diligent patient monitoring post treatment.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,95 $
|1,97 $
|-0,02 $
|-1,02%
|24.03./12:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US45258H1068
|3,43 $
|0,68 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.