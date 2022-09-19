Erweiterte Funktionen
Immix Biopharma - Fresh faces with a unique tissue-targeting therapy
19.09.22 11:00
Edison Investment Research
Immix Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of its SMARxT tissue-specific platform producing Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx). Its lead clinical asset, IMX-110, is being investigated for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma (STS), where interim results from its Phase Ib trial have, so far, demonstrated positive safety and efficacy profiles, albeit in a small patient population. Management now intends to initiate Phase IIa of the study in first-line STS in Q422. We also expect a Phase Ib study of IMX-110 in combination with tislelizumab (an anti-PD-1 antibody) to begin in Q422. To support this trial, Immix has entered a supply agreement with BeiGene. Immix had a net cash position of US$18.4m at end-June 2022, which we estimate will fund operations to Q424. We value Immix Biopharma at US$56.7m or US$4.1 per share.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,79 $
|1,72 $
|0,07 $
|+4,07%
|02.09./23:27
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US45258H1068
|8,63 $
|1,25 $
