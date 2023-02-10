Erweiterte Funktionen



Immix Biopharma - Encouraging progress on multiple fronts




10.02.23 08:30
Edison Investment Research

Immix Biopharma has announced interim response rate data from its newly formed subsidiary, Nexcella, concerning the BCMA-targeting cell therapy NXC-201 in multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis. The data, presented at the 5th European CAR T-cell Meeting, shows a 90% overall response rate (ORR) in 29 patients (of 42 total enrolled) treated with NXC-201 at the recommended Phase II dose (RP2D). This result is comparable to approved BCMA-targeting cell therapies. Importantly, cytokine release syndrome was manageable, and no neurotoxicity was observed at the RP2D (800m cells). In our view, NXC-201’s potential main point of differentiation is its favorable safety profile, which we believe the latest data supports. Immix will continue to investigate NXC-201 as the first potential outpatient CAR T-cell therapy. This announcement follows the recent initiation of patient enrolment in a new Phase Ib/IIa clinical trial, investigating the use of Immix’s lead asset, IMX-110, in combination with tislelizumab (BeiGene/Novartis’s anti-PD-1 antibody) for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Aktuell
Lithium Aktientip mit massivem Kaufsignal - Bohrprogramm startet
Nach 5.305% mit Albemarle ($ALB) und 14.011% mit Lithium Americas ($LAC)

Cruz Battery Metals Corp.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,33 $ 2,33 $ -   $ 0,00% 10.02./01:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US45258H1068 4,94 $ 0,68 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 2,29 $ 0,00%  09.02.23
Nasdaq 2,33 $ 0,00%  09.02.23
AMEX 2,60 $ 0,00%  09.02.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Dringend: Riesendeal bis zu 200 Drohnen - Diese Drohnen-Aktie jetzt kaufen. Nach 1.288% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...