Immix Biopharma - Encouraging progress on multiple fronts
10.02.23 08:30
Edison Investment Research
Immix Biopharma has announced interim response rate data from its newly formed subsidiary, Nexcella, concerning the BCMA-targeting cell therapy NXC-201 in multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis. The data, presented at the 5th European CAR T-cell Meeting, shows a 90% overall response rate (ORR) in 29 patients (of 42 total enrolled) treated with NXC-201 at the recommended Phase II dose (RP2D). This result is comparable to approved BCMA-targeting cell therapies. Importantly, cytokine release syndrome was manageable, and no neurotoxicity was observed at the RP2D (800m cells). In our view, NXC-201’s potential main point of differentiation is its favorable safety profile, which we believe the latest data supports. Immix will continue to investigate NXC-201 as the first potential outpatient CAR T-cell therapy. This announcement follows the recent initiation of patient enrolment in a new Phase Ib/IIa clinical trial, investigating the use of Immix’s lead asset, IMX-110, in combination with tislelizumab (BeiGene/Novartis’s anti-PD-1 antibody) for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
