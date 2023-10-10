Erweiterte Funktionen
Immix Biopharma - A step toward delivering a practical CAR-T option
10.10.23 08:34
Edison Investment Research
Immix has announced encouraging updated clinical data for NXC-201, a B cell maturation antigen (BCMA) targeting CAR-T therapy, which is being developed by majority-owned subsidiary Nexcella, in both multiple myeloma (MM) and amyloid light chain amyloidosis (ALA). The updated data for MM patients indicate an overall response rate (ORR) of 95%, notably higher than comparable CAR-T trials for MM, and for ALA show a 100% ORR in heavily pre-treated patients. The therapy has the potential to be the first outpatient CAR-T therapy, which would address many of the current CAR-T challenges with cost and access. With its recent $9.6m raise, we estimate Immix has an operating cash runway into Q424, from Q224 previously. Adjusting for the pro-forma cash of $22.2m, our valuation for Immix increases to $90.7m or $4.2/share (from $81.1m or $5.0/share).
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,87 $
|3,87 $
|- $
|0,00%
|10.10./14:06
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US45258H1068
|4,80 $
|0,68 $
