Illumina Quartalsbilanz in 88 Tagen: Starke Umsatzerhöhung und Verringerung der Verluste erwartet

In 88 days, the Illumina company based in San Diego, United States will present its quarterly balance sheet for the third quarter. What sales and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how does the Illumina stock perform compared to last year?

There are only 88 days left until the Illumina stock, with a current market capitalization of EUR 27.57 billion, presents its new quarterly figures before the stock market opens. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst houses currently expect a strong increase in sales compared to the previous quarter. While Illumina achieved sales of EUR 1.01 billion in Q3 of 2022, a jump in sales of +14.20% to EUR 1.15 billion is now expected. The previous loss is also expected to change and is projected to decrease by +32.40% to EUR...