Identiv Quartalszahlen in 143 Tagen: Erwartungen und Prognosen für Aktienkurssteigerung

In 143 days, the Identiv company based in Fremont, United States will release its quarterly financial statement for the fourth quarter. What revenue and profit figures can shareholders expect? And how does the Identiv stock compare to last year?

There are only 143 days left until the Identiv stock, with a current market capitalization of €184.36 million, presents its new quarterly figures after the stock market closes. Shareholders as well as analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. Because according to data analysis, analysts currently expect a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Identiv achieved a revenue of €27.39 million in Q4 2022, it is now expected to jump by +114.85% to €58.84 million. The profit is also expected to change and increase by +3,120% to €10.32 million.

On an annual basis,...