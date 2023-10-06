Identiv Quartalsbericht in 145 Tagen: Umsatz und Gewinnprognosen steigen stark an

In 145 days, the Identiv company based in Fremont, United States, will present its quarterly financial report for the fourth quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and earnings? And how does the Identiv stock compare to last year?

There are only 145 days left until the Identiv stock, with a current market capitalization of 186.00 million euros, announces its new quarterly figures after the stock market closes. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analysts currently forecast a strong increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. While Identiv achieved revenue of 27.63 million euros in the fourth quarter of 2022, it is now expected to jump by +118.47 percent to 60.37 million euros. The profit is also expected to change and is projected to...