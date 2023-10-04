Identiv Aktie vor Quartalszahlen: Erwarteter Umsatzsprung von +115,63% und Gewinnsteigerung von +3.100%

In 147 days, Identiv, a company based in Fremont, United States, will release its quarterly results for the fourth quarter. Shareholders are curious about the revenue and profit figures they can expect. Additionally, they are interested in how Identiv’s stock has performed compared to the previous year.

With only 147 days left until the announcement of the quarterly results, Identiv’s stock currently has a market capitalization of €184.71 million after market close. Both shareholders and analysts eagerly await the outcome. According to data analysis, analyst firms anticipate a significant increase in revenue compared to the previous quarter. In Q4 2022, Identiv achieved sales of €27.44 million; now, there is an estimate of +115.63% growth to reach €59.17 million in sales for this quarter alone. The expected profit also shows...