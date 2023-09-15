Erweiterte Funktionen


ITM Power stock: Now it's crashing!




15.09.23 11:11
Gurupress

Bernd Wünsche (Gurupress.de) -

ITM Power is once again showing signs of weakness, with a failed attempt to overcome 1 Euro. The stock is stuck in the hole with -1.4% on Thursday.


  • This means that ITM Power has hardly any significant prospect of quickly rising above the important target – according to the chart technicians – of 1 euro. The stock will have lost only about -1.7% in the past five days. Nevertheless, the prices show astonishing weakness.
  • At the same time, there is at least one outlook that could still provide hope for news: on September 29, ITM Power will hold its annual general meeting. This may bring a relief from the situation, at least the observers who are waiting for new reports hope.

 


ITM Power: It´s all about this meeting!


On September 29, the share will be put to the test. For quite some time now, the financial markets have heard...


