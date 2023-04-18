IRW-News: Tudor Gold Corp.: Tudor Gold bereitet das 2023er Explorationsprogramm auf den Treaty Creek Konzessionsflächen im Nord-Westen von British Columbia vor

IRW-PRESS: Tudor Gold Corp.: Tudor Gold bereitet das 2023er Explorationsprogramm auf den Treaty Creek Konzessionsflächen im Nord-Westen von British Columbia vor

Vancouver, British Columbia, Kanada - 18. April 2023 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (Frankfurt: H56) (das "Unternehmen" oder "Tudor Gold" - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/unternehmen/profile/tudor-gold-corp/) freut sich bekannt zu geben, dass die Crews zur Vorbereitung des bevorstehenden 2023er Explorationsprogramms auf dem Flaggschiffprojekt des Unternehmens, Treaty Creek, dass sich im Goldenen Dreieck im Nordwesten von British Columbia befindet, mobilisiert wurden. Die Crews transportieren nun schweres Gerät und Bohrzubehör zu den Treaty Creek Konzessionsflächen entlang der Winterzufahrt von der nahe gelegenen Brucejack Mine Access Road und bereiten die Camps für die bevorstehende 2023er Explorationskampagne vor, die voraussichtlich Anfang Mai beginnen wird.

Das Explorationsprogramm im Jahr 2023 wird ein Bohrlochprogramm mit einer Gesamtlänge von mindestens 20.000 Metern bei der Goldstorm Lagerstätte umfassen und auf die nördlichen und nordöstlichen Mineralerweiterungen abzielen, wo bei den Explorationsprogrammen in 2021 und 2022 Gold-, Kupfer- und Silbermineralisierung durchteuft wurden. Diese Ergebnisse trugen zu einer deutlich verbesserten Mineralressourcenschätzung bei, die das Unternehmen vor kurzem in einer Pressemitteilung vom 15. März 2023 bekannt gab. Darin wurde eine indicated (angezeigte) Mineralressource von 23,37 Millionen Unzen (Moz) Goldäquivalent (Gold Eq) mit einem Gehalt von 1,13 g/t Gold Eq und eine inferred (abgeleitete) Mineralressource von 7,35 Moz Gold Eq mit einem Gehalt von 0,91 g/t Gold Eq gemeldet.

Zusätzlich zu den Bohrungen bei der Goldstorm-Lagerstätte plant das Unternehmen Explorationsbohrungen in der Perfectstorm-Zone (PSZ), um an die sechs Bohrlöcher anzuknüpfen, die in den Jahren 2020 und 2021 gebohrt wurden und die alle eine Gold- und Silbermineralisierung durchschnitten, insbesondere das Bohrloch PS-21-06, das 118 Meter mit 0,66 g/t Gold und 3,69 g/t Silber sowie 31,5 Meter mit 0,84 g/t Gold und 6,09 g/t Silber ergab. PSZ ist ein golddominantes Mineralisierungssystem mit einer Streichlänge (strike length) von 1,3 Kilometern und befindet sich etwa 2,5 Kilometer südwestlich der Goldstorm Lagerstätte und etwa 2,5 Kilometer nordöstlich der Iron Cap Lagerstätte von Seabridge Gold in der Nähe der südwestlichen Grenze des Treaty Claim-Blocks.

Tudor Gold gibt außerdem bekannt, dass das Unternehmen Tad Crowie (P. Eng.) und JDS Energy and Mining beauftragt hat, die metallurgischen Tests bei der Goldstorm Lagerstätte zu beaufsichtigen, die derzeit ein erweitertes vorläufiges Testprogramm umfassen, das von Blue Coast Metallurgy Ltd. durchgeführt wird. Die vorläufigen metallurgischen Tests, über die das Unternehmen bisher berichtet hat, wurden nur in einem kleinen Bereich der 300 Horizon Domäne durchgeführt. Die erweiterte metallurgische Studie wird breit angelegte Tests der Domänen CS-600 und DS5 umfassen und insbesondere Material einbeziehen, das in den 2021 und 2022er Bohrkampagnen gebohrt wurde. Die Tests werden auch auf die Domänen 300H und Copper Belle ausgeweitet, um das Potenzial bei metallurgischen Schwankungen in der gesamten Lagerstätte besser zu verstehen. Die Ergebnisse der metallurgischen Tests werden bekannt gegeben, sobald die Ergebnisse eingegangen sind und vom Unternehmen interpretiert wurden.

Qualifizierte Person

Die qualifizierte Person für diese Pressemitteilung im Sinne des National Instrument 43-101 ist der Präsident und CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. Er hat die wissenschaftlichen und technischen Informationen gelesen und genehmigt, die die Grundlage für die Offenlegung in dieser Pressemitteilung bilden.

Über Treaty Creek

Das Treaty Creek Projekt beherbergt die Goldstorm Lagerstätte, ein großes Gold-Kupfer-Porphyrsystem, sowie mehrere andere mineralisierte Zonen. Wie in der Pressemeldung im März veröffentlicht wurde, verfügt die Goldstorm-Lagerstätte über eine indicated (angezeigte) Mineralressource (wie im NI 43-101 Report definiert) von 23,37 Moz Gold Eq mit einem Erzgehalt von 1,13 g/t Gold Eq (18,75 Moz Gold mit einem Erzgehalt von 0,91 g/t, 2,18 Blbs Kupfer mit einem Erzgehalt von 0,15 %, 112,4 Moz Silber mit einem Erzgehalt von 5,45 g/t) und eine inferred (abgeleitete) Mineralressource (wie im Ni 43-101 Report definiert) von 7,35 Moz Gold Eq mit einem Erzgehalt von 0,91 g/t Gold Eq (5,54 Moz Gold mit einem Erzgehalt von 0,74 g/t, 0,85 Blb Kupfer mit einem Erzgehalt von 0,16 %, 45,1 Moz Silber mit einem Erzgehalt von 5,99 g/t), mit einem angesetzten Tagebau (pit constrained) Cutoff-Erzgehalt von 0,5 g/t Gold Eq und einem Cutoff-Erzgehalt von 0,7 g/t Gold Eq im Untertagebereich (underground). Die Goldstorm Lagerstätte wurde in drei dominante Mineraldomänen und mehrere kleinere Mineraldomänen unterteilt. Die Domäne CS-600 besteht größtenteils aus einem intrusiven Zwischengestein und beherbergt den Großteil der Kupfermineralisierung innerhalb der Lagerstätte. CS-600 weist eine indicated (angezeigte) Mineralressource von 9,86 Moz Gold Eq mit einem Erzgehalt von 1,10 Gold Eq (6,22 Moz Gold mit einem Erzgehalt von 0,70 g/t, 1,98 Blbs Kupfer mit einem Erzgehalt von 0,32 %, 51,1 Moz Silber mit einem Erzgehalt von 5,71 g/t) und eine inferred (abgeleitete) Mineralressource von 3,71 Moz Gold Eq mit einem Erzgehalt von 1,19 g/t Gold Eq (2,32 Moz Gold mit einem Gehalt von 0,75 g/t, 0,76 Blbs Kupfer mit einem Erzgehalt von 0,36 %, 18,71 Moz Silber mit einem Erzgehalt von 6,01 g/t). Die Goldstorm-Lagerstätte bleibt in alle Richtungen offen und erfordert weitere Explorationsbohrungen, um die Größe und Ausdehnung der Lagerstätte zu bestimmen.

Über Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold ist ein Edelmetall- und Basismetall-Explorationsunternehmen mit Konzessionsflächen im Goldenen Dreieck von British Columbia (Kanada), einem Gebiet, in dem produzierende bzw. in der Vergangenheit produzierende Minen sowie mehrere großen Lagerstätten, die sich einer möglichen Erschließung nähern. Das 17.913 Hektar große Treaty Creek Projekt (an dem Tudor Gold zu 60% beteiligt ist) grenzt im Südwesten an das KSM-Grundstück von Seabridge Gold Inc. und im Südosten an das Brucejack-Grundstück von Newcrest Mining Limited.

IM NAMEN DER BOARD OF DIRECTORS VON TUDOR GOLD CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin, P.Geo.

Präsident and Chief Executive Officer

Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens unter www.tudor-gold.com oder wenden Sie sich an:

Chris Curran

Head of Corporate Development and Communications

Telefon: +1 (604) 559 8092

E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com

oder

Carsten Ringler

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Telefon: +49 151 55362000

E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian Securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including the timing of the commencement of the 2023 exploration program in early May, the drilling expectations of the Company in connection to the drill hole program on the Goldstorm Deposit and plans for the Company to complete drilling of the Goldstorm Deposit, exploration drilling at the PSZ and broad metallurgical testing of the CS-600, DS-5, 300H and Copper Bell domains in 2023, and the announcement of results of the Companys expanded metallurgical study. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as plans, expects, is expected, budget, scheduled, estimates, forecasts, intends, anticipates, or believes or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, might or will be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the commencement of the 2023 exploration program will be as anticipated by management, that the Company will complete the drilling of the Goldstorm Deposit as anticipated by management and that that plans for the Company to complete exploration drilling at the PSZ, broad metallurgical testing of the CS-600, DS-5, 300H and Copper Bell domains and announce the results of the Companys expanded metallurgical study will be on the timeline anticipated by management.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Companys plans or expectations include: that the Company will not commence the 2023 exploration program in early May as anticipated by management; the majority of the Inferred Mineral Resources cannot be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration; that the Company will not complete the drilling of the Goldstorm Deposit; and that the Company will be unable to complete exploration drilling at the PSZ , broad metallurgical testing of the CS-600 and DS-5 Domains, 300H and Copper Bell domains and/or announce the results of its expanded metallurgical study on the timeline anticipated by management or at all and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert.

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=70148

Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=70148&tr=1

