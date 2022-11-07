IRW-News: Tudor Gold Corp.: TUDOR GOLD CORP. und GOLDSTORM METALS CORP. geben das Closing Date des Spin-Out Arrangements und das Listing Date von GOLDSTORM METALS CORP. bekannt

IRW-PRESS: Tudor Gold Corp.: TUDOR GOLD CORP. und GOLDSTORM METALS CORP. geben das Closing Date des Spin-Out Arrangements und das Listing Date von GOLDSTORM METALS CORP. bekannt

Vancouver, British Columbia, - 07. November 2022 - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV:TUD) (Frankfurt: TUC) (Tudor Gold oder das Unternehmen - https://www.rohstoff-tv.com/mediathek/unternehmen/profile/tudor-gold-corp/) und Goldstorm Metals Corp. (TSXV: GSTM) (Goldstorm) freuen sich bekannt zu geben, dass die Parteien voraussichtlich am oder um den 10. November 2022 ihre zuvor angekündigte Spin-Out-Vereinbarungstransaktion im Wege eines gerichtlich genehmigten gesetzlichen Vereinbarungsplans (court-approved statutory plan of arrangement) gemäß dem Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (die Vereinbarung) abschließen werden.

Vorbehaltlich der Genehmigung durch die TSX Venture Exchange (die TSXV) werden die Stammaktien von Goldstorm (die Goldstorm-Aktien) voraussichtlich nach Geschäftsschluss am 10. November 2022 unter dem Börsenkürzel GTSM zum Handel zugelassen (listed), und sofort bis zum Abschluss der Vereinbarung gestoppt. Die Goldstorm-Aktien werden voraussichtlich am oder um den 11. November 2022 wieder an der Börse gehandelt, vorbehaltlich der Genehmigung durch die TSXV.

Die Vereinbarung enthält unter anderem die folgenden Elemente:

- Die am 10. November 2022 eingetragenen Aktionäre von Tudor Gold erhalten etwa 0,251 Goldstorm-Aktien für jede gehaltene Stammaktie von Tudor Gold (eine Tudor Gold-Aktie); und

- Goldstorm wird die sechs zusammenhängenden Mineralkonzessionsgebiete in der Golden Triangle Region im Nordwesten von British Columbia von Tudor Gold aquirieren und im Gegenzug 49.847.967 Goldstorm-Aktien an die Tudor Gold Aktionäre ausgeben.

Infolge der Vereinbarung wird Goldstorm keine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft mehr von Tudor Gold sein, und die Aktionäre von Tudor Gold wurden zu Aktionären von Goldstorm. Tudor Gold behält seine verbleibenden Vermögenswerte (assets) und sein Betriebskapital (working capital) und wird als Edelmetall- und Basismetall-Exploration- und Development-Unternehmen weitergeführt.

Die am 10. November 2022 registrierten Tudor-Aktionäre erhalten oder haben bereits ein (Letter of Transmittal) Übermittlungsschreiben (jeweils ein Übermittlungsschreiben) mit Informationen darüber erhalten, wie sie ihre jeweiligen Anteilszertifikate (share certificates) oder DRS-Statement (s), die die Pre-Arrangement Tudor Gold Aktien repräsentieren, an die Transferstelle des Unternehmens, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Computershare) übergeben können.

Alle Tudor Gold Aktionäre, die ein ordnungsgemäß ausgefülltes Übermittlungsschreiben zusammen mit ihren jeweiligen Anteilszertifikaten (share certificate) oder DRS-Statements, die die Tudor Gold-Aktien vor der Vereinbarung (pre-Arrangement) darstellen, bei Computershare einreichen, erhalten je nach Bedarf ein Zertifikat oder ein DRS-Statement, das die Tudor-Gold-Aktien und die Goldstorm-Aktien nach der Vereinbarung (post Arrangement) repräsentieren. Tudor-Gold-Aktionäre, die ihre Tudor-Gold-Aktien über einen Vermittler (intermediary) halten, werden ermutigt, sich bei Fragen an ihre Vermittler (intermediaries) zu wenden.

Weitere Einzelheiten zum Arrangement finden Sie in den Managementinformationen (management information) von Tudor Gold, die am 3. August 2022 zirkuliert wurden, und in den Pressemitteilungen des Unternehmens vom 13. Juli 2021, 1. Februar 2022, 8. Juli 2022, 4. August 2022, 10. August. 2022, 30. August 2022 und 23. September 2022 jeweils verfügbar unter dem Profil von Tudor Gold auf www.sedar.com . Der Goldstorm-Notierungsantrag (listing application) ist im SEDAR-Profil des Unternehmens unter www.sedar.com verfügbar.

Closing des Goldstorm Private Placements (Privatplatzierung) und Einreichung des Antrags zum Börsen-Listing von Goldstorm (Listing Application)

Am 28. Oktober 2022 schloss Goldstorm sein zuvor angekündigtes non-brokered private placement (nicht vermittelte Privatplatzierung (die Privatplatzierung) von non-flow-through units, flow-through units und flow-through subscription receipts ab und erzielte einen Gesamtbruttoerlös in Höhe von 3.900.000,12 CAD. Weitere Informationen zur Privatplatzierung finden Sie in der Pressemitteilung von Tudor Gold vom 28. Oktober 2022, die unter dem SEDAR-Profil von Tudor Gold auf www.sedar.com verfügbar ist.

Darüber hinaus geht Goldstorm davon aus, seinen Zulassungsantrag (listing application) im Zusammenhang mit der Börsennotiz (listing) des Unternehmens an der TSXV auf SEDAR am oder um den 8. November 2022 einzureichen.

Über Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold ist ein Edelmetall- und Basismetall-Explorationsunternehmen mit Konzessionsflächen im Goldenen Dreieck von British Columbia, einem Gebiet, in dem produzierende bzw. in der Vergangenheit produzierende Minen sowie mehrere großen Lagerstätten, die sich einer möglichen Erschließung nähern. Das 17.913 Hektar große Treaty Creek Projekt (an dem Tudor Gold zu 60% beteiligt ist) grenzt im Südwesten an das KSM-Grundstück von Seabridge Gold Inc. und im Südosten an das Brucejack-Grundstück von Newcrest Mining Limited.

Im April 2021 veröffentlichte Tudor seinen technischen Bericht 43-101 Technical Report and Initial Mineral Resource Estimate of the Treaty Creek Gold Property, Skeena Mining Division, British Columbia Canada vom 1. März 2021 auf dem Sedar-Profil des Unternehmens.

IM NAMEN DER BOARD OF DIRECTORS VON TUDOR GOLD CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin

Präsident and Chief Executive Officer

Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie bitte die Website des Unternehmens unter www.tudor-gold.com oder wenden Sie sich an:

Chris Curran

Head of Corporate Development and Communications

Telefon: +1 (604) 559 8092

E-Mail: chris.curran@tudor-gold.com

oder

Carsten Ringler

Head of Investor Relations and Communications

Telefon: +49 151 55362000

E-Mail: carsten.ringler@tudor-gold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, statements regarding: the filing of the Goldstorm listing application, completion of the Arrangement, the anticipated timing of the closing of the Arrangement, the listing of the Goldstorm Shares on the TSXV, and the resumption of trading of the Goldstorm Shares upon completion of the Arrangement transaction. Such statements are forward-looking statements and contains forward-looking information.

Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as intends" or anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results may", could", should", would" or occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including: that required approvals are obtained and the material conditions are met in connection with the closing of the Arrangement; that the timing of the filing of Goldstorms listing application, the listing of the Goldstorm Shares on the TSXV, and the resumption of trading of the Goldstorm Shares upon completion of the Arrangement is as anticipated by the Company; that the Arrangement will be completed on the anticipated timeline and on the terms set out in the agreement governing the Arrangement; that no disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets will occur; that unanticipated costs and expenses will not arise; and that general market and industry conditions will not disrupt the Arrangement.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation: the risk that required approvals are not obtained and the satisfaction of material conditions are not met in connection with the closing of the Arrangement; that the timing of the filing of Goldstorms listing application, the listing of the Goldstorm Shares on the TSXV and the resumption of trading of the Goldstorm Shares upon completion of the Arrangement are not completed as anticipated by the Company; the risk that the Arrangement will not be completed on the timing anticipated or on the terms set out in the agreement governing the Arrangement; disruptions or changes in the credit or security markets; unanticipated costs and expenses; and disruptions in the general market or negative industry conditions.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Die Ausgangssprache (in der Regel Englisch), in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle, autorisierte und rechtsgültige Version. Diese Übersetzung wird zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Die deutschsprachige Fassung kann gekürzt oder zusammengefasst sein. Es wird keine Verantwortung oder Haftung: für den Inhalt, für die Richtigkeit, der Angemessenheit oder der Genauigkeit dieser Übersetzung übernommen. Aus Sicht des Übersetzers stellt die Meldung keine Kauf- oder Verkaufsempfehlung dar! Bitte beachten Sie die englische Originalmeldung auf www.sedar.com, www.sec.gov, www.asx.com.au/ oder auf der Firmenwebsite!

Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=68136

Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:

https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=68136&tr=1

