IRW-News: Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Rock Tech liefert Lithiumhydroxid an Mercedes Benz und unterstützt die Elektrifizierung der Fahrzeugflotte

Vancouver, Kanada, 20. Oktober 2022 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) ("Rock Tech" bzw. das "Unternehmen") gibt mit Freude bekannt, dass es einen bindenden Abnahmevertrag mit der Mercedes-Benz AG über die Lieferung von durchschnittlich 10.000 Tonnen Lithiumhydroxid pro Jahr geschlossen hat. Über die fünfjährige Vertragsdauer und einer zuvor beginnenden Qualifizierungsphase umfasst der Vertrag ein geschätztes Umsatzvolumen von rund 1,5 Milliarden Euro und wird den im brandenburgischen Guben geplanten Konverter zu rund 40 Prozent auslasten. Das geschätzte Umsatzvolumen basiert auf moderaten Marktprognosen und -einschätzungen.

Im Rahmen der von Rock Tech und Mercedes-Benz am 23. August 2022 angekündigten strategischen Partnerschaft haben die Unternehmen eine endgültige Liefervereinbarung unterzeichnet, die die Bereitstellung von durchschnittlich 10.000 Tonnen Lithiumhydroxid in Batteriequalität pro Jahr vorsieht. Auf der Grundlage moderater Marktprognosen und -einschätzungen, wird das Umsatzvolumen auf fast 2 Milliarden kanadische Dollar bzw. 1,5 Milliarden Euro über die fünfjährige Laufzeit und die Qualifizierungsphase des Liefervertrags geschätzt.

Der Liefervertrag hat eine Laufzeit von fünf Jahren, beginnend mit einer vorangehenden Qualifizierungsphase im Jahr 2026, in der bestimmte Produkt- und Nachhaltigkeitskriterien erfüllt werden müssen. Im Durchschnitt wird Rock Tech im Rahmen der Liefervereinbarung voraussichtlich 10.000 Tonnen jährlich an batteriefähigem Lithiumhydroxid aus seinem ersten Lithiumkonverter in Deutschland an die Mercedes-Benz Lieferkette liefern. Dies würde mehr als 40 Prozent der geplanten Konverterkapazität ausmachen.

Die Unterzeichnung des Liefervertrags ist ein bedeutender Meilenstein in unserer Abnahmestrategie, und ich bin sehr zufrieden, dass Mercedes-Benz damit Vertrauen in Rock Tech als neuen, aber zuverlässigen Akteur in einer diversifizierten europäischen Batterielieferkette zeigt", sagte Markus Brügmann, Chief Executive Officer von Rock Tech bei der Vertragsunterzeichnung in Sindelfingen. "Wir sind uns der Bedeutung dieser Vereinbarung für beide Parteien bewusst. Unser Ziel ist es, Lithiumhydroxid zu liefern, das helfen soll, die Ambitionen von Mercedes-Benz im Bereich der Elektromobilität in die Tat umzusetzen. Diese Vereinbarung ist ein großer Schritt nach vorn in unseren Plänen, einen direkten Beitrag zur grünen Mobilitätwende zu leisten."

Diese beträchtliche Menge an Lithiumhydroxid von Rock Tech wird Mercedes-Benz helfen, die Lokalisierung der europäischen Produktion modernster Batteriezellen voranzutreiben. Die durchschnittlich 10.000 Tonnen Lithium pro Jahr spielen eine Schlüsselrolle bei der Sicherung der Lithiumversorgung für unsere Batterieproduktion in Europa. Dadurch unterstreichen wir einmal mehr unsere ehrgeizigen Elektrifizierungsziele", sagte Markus Schäfer, Vorstandsmitglied der Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Chief Technology Officer, verantwortlich für Entwicklung und Einkauf.

Gemäß der Liefervereinbarung wird Rock Tech Mercedes-Benz und seine Batteriepartner mit hochwertigem Lithiumhydroxid beliefern, das für die schnelle Steigerung der Produktion von Elektrofahrzeugen benötigt wird. Die jährliche Liefermenge an Lithiumhydroxid, soll ausreichen, um etwa 150.000 Elektrofahrzeuge von Mercedes-Benz mit Hochleistungsbatterien zu versorgen. Die Elektromobilität ist ein Kernziel um klimaneutral zu werden - Ein Ziel, das beide Unternehmen teilen, auch für den Betrieb von Rock Techs Konverter. Zur Unterstützung dieses Ziels sieht die Vereinbarung vor, dass beide Unternehmen gemeinsam einen Fahrplan für die CO2-neutrale Produktion von Lithiumhydroxid bis Ende 2030 erarbeiten werden. Darüber hinaus ist beabsichtigt, dass das von Rock Tech gelieferte Lithiumhydroxid aus Minen stammen sollte, die von der Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurances (IRMA") geprüft wurden.

ABOUT ROCK TECH INC.

Rock Tech is a cleantech company on a mission to produce lithium hydroxide for EV batteries. The Company plans to build converters at the door-step of its customers, to provide supply-chain transparency and just-in-time delivery. Furthermore, Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry. It holds itself accountable to strict ESG standards and plans to source raw material from its own mineral project in Canada as well as procuring it from responsibly producing mines. In the years to come, the company aims to extract its material from discarded batteries. Rock Techs goal: to create a closed-loop lithium company.

ABOUT MERCEDES-BENZ

Mercedes-Benz has set the course for CO2 neutrality: With its strategic step from Electric First to Electric Only, the company is accelerating its transformation into an all-electric future. By continuously integrating the most advanced battery cell technology in cars and vans, Mercedes-Benz aims to increase range during the production lifecycle of a model. When it comes to solid-state technology, Mercedes-Benz is working with partners to develop batteries with even higher energy density and safety. Mercedes-Benz has several battery partnerships with multiple providers in different geographies: in Europe ACC and CATL, in the United States Envision AESC and in China Farasis and CATL.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

André Mandel, phone: +49 (0) 151 2825 4014; or email: amandel@rocktechlithium.com,

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.; 777 Hornby Street, Suite 600, Vancouver, B.C., V6Z 1S4;

CAUTIONARY NOTE CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

The following cautionary statements are in addition to all other cautionary statements and disclaimers contained elsewhere in, or referenced by, this press release.

Certain information set forth in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are based on Rock Tech's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions in light of its experience and is perception of historical trends. All statements other than statements of historical facts may constitute forward-looking information. Often, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and all other indications of future tense. All forward-looking information set forth in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements referred to in this section.

In particular, forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to: statements regarding Rock Tech's and Mercedes-Benz's respective vision, strategy and objectives; statements regarding the Supply Agreement, including expected volumes, timing and the source of deliveries pursuant to the Supply Agreement and the estimated sales volumes thereunder; statements regarding the strategic partnership between Rock Tech and Mercedes-Benz, including future actions taken by the parties and the expected timing and benefits thereof; the expected contribution of the strategic partnership and the Supply Agreement to the parties strategy and objectives and the lithium hydroxide supply chain; expectations concerning the Company's planned and prospective projects, including the proposed converter project in Guben and the Company's intentions with respect to the development and timing thereof; statements regarding Rock Tech's future plans and expectations, including the anticipated production of lithium hydroxide and its sustainability objectives; statements and expectations regarding the electric vehicle industry; Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects; and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties.

Forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations, analysis and opinions of the Company and in certain cases, third party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. Such assumptions, estimates and other factors include, among other things: that the Supply Agreement and strategic partnership will result in outcomes consistent with management's expectations in relation thereto; that the Company's proposed converter project in Guben will be developed on-time and on budget in accordance with current expectations; the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, feedstock and intermediate and final lithium products; that all required regulatory approvals and permits can be obtained on the necessary terms in a timely manner; expected growth, performance and business operations; future commodity prices and exchange rates; prospects, growth opportunities and financing available to the Company; general business and economic conditions; results of development and exploration; and Rock Tech's ability to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions, estimates and factors to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results.

In addition, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Rock Tech's control, that may cause Rock Tech's actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to be materially different from that which is expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially include: the failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Supply Agreement and/or the strategic partnership; the Company's ability to access funding required to invest in available opportunities and projects (including the Company's proposed lithium hydroxide converter) and on satisfactory terms; the current and potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent geopolitical hostilities; the risk that Rock Tech will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due; changes in commodity and other prices; Rock Tech's ability to attract and retain skilled staff and to secure feedstock from third party suppliers; unanticipated events and other difficulties related to construction, development and operation of the Company's proposed lithium hydroxide converter and/or the Georgia Lake mine; the cost of compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; title defects; competition from existing and new competitors; changes in currency, exchange rates and market prices of Rock Tech's securities; Rock Tech's history of losses; adverse impacts of climate change; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Rock Tech's public disclosure documents available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Rock Tech's most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, respectively. Such risks and uncertainties do not represent an exhaustive list of all risk factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially from the forward-looking information.

We cannot assure you that actual events, results, performance and/or achievements will be consistent with the forward-looking information and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information reflects Rock Tech management's views as at the date the information is created. Except as may be required by law, Rock Tech undertakes no obligation and expressly disclaims any responsibility, obligation or undertaking to update or to revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, to reflect any change in Rock Tech's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such information is based.

Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking information set forth in this press release.

