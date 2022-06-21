IRW-News: Caledonia Mining Corporation: Caledonia Mining gibt relevante Anteilsänderung eines Aktionärs bekannt

Erweiterte Funktionen



24.06.22 08:13
IRW-PRESS: Caledonia Mining Corporation: Caledonia Mining gibt relevante Anteilsänderung eines Aktionärs bekannt



(NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL)



24. Juni 2022: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc ("Caledonia" oder das "Unternehmen" https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/companies/profil/caledonia-mining-corporation-plc/ ) gibt bekannt, dass es am 21. Juni 2022 von der Van Eck Associates Corporation, die über zwei ihrer Fonds ein "bedeutender Anteilseigner" des Unternehmens im Sinne der AIM-Regeln für Unternehmen ist, die Mitteilung erhalten hat, dass es seine Beteiligung am Unternehmen geändert hat und am 17. Juni 2022 einen bestimmten Schwellenwert für die Mitteilung seiner Beteiligungen am Unternehmen überschritten hat. Eine Kopie der Mitteilung finden Sie unten.



Nachfragen:


Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc


Mark Learmonth Tel: +44 1534 679 800


Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 7817 841 793


Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad und gemeinsamer Makler)


Neil McDonald


Perle Kellie Tel: +44 131 220 9771


Tel: +44 131 220 9775


Liberum Capital Limited (Gemeinsamer Makler)


Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings Tel: +44 20 3100 2000


BlytheRay Finanz-PR (UK)


Tim Blythe/Megan Ray Tel: +44 207 138 3204


3PPB (Finanz-PR, Nordamerika)


Patrick Chidley Tel: +1 917 991 7701


Paul Durham Tel: +1 203 940 2538


Curate Public Relations (Simbabwe)


Debra Tatenda Tel: +263 77802131


IH Securities (Private) Limited (VFEX-Sponsor - Simbabwe)


Lloyd Mlotshwa


Tel: +263 (242) 745 119/33/39


Swiss Resource Capital AG


Jochen Staiger


info@resource-capital.ch



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings



NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i



1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to Caledonia Mining Corp PLC


which voting rights are attachedii:



1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an X if appropriate)


Non-UK issuer X


2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an X)


An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X


An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments


An event changing the breakdown of voting rights


Other (please specify)iii:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv


Name Van Eck Associates Corporation


City and country of registered office (if applicable) New York, NY USA


4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v


Name VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF


VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF


City and country of registered office (if applicable)


5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 17/06/2022


6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 21/06/2022


7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation


% of voting rights attached % of voting rights through Total of both in % (8.A + Total number of voting


to shares (total of 8. financial instruments 8.B) rights of


A) issuervii


(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)


Resulting situation on the 3.58% 3.58% 459,458


date on which threshold was


crossed or


reached


Position of previous 4.01% 4.01%


notification (if



applicable)



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii


A: Voting rights attached to shares


Class/type of Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights


shares


ISIN code (if possible)


Direct Indirect Direct Indirect


(Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (Art 10 of Directive


2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC)


(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)


JE00BF0XVB15 459,458 3.58%




SUBTOTAL 8. A 459,458 3.58%




B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))


Type of financial instrument Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be % of voting rights


datex Conversion Periodxi acquired if the instrument is



exercised/converted.





SUBTOTAL 8. B 1




B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))


Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting rights


instrument datex Conversion Period xi settlementxii rights






SUBTOTAL 8.B.2






9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the


applicable box with an X)


Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other


undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying)


issuerxiii


Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the X


financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add


additional rows as


necessary)


Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or % of voting rights through Total of both if it equals or is


is higher than the notifiable financial instruments if it equals higher than the notifiable


threshold or is higher than the notifiable threshold


threshold


VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF 3.24% 3.24%


VanEck Junior Gold Miners UCITS ETF 0.34% 0.34%






10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:


Name of the proxy holder Glass Lewis


The number and % of voting rights held 459,458 shares and 3.58% voting right


The date until which the voting rights will be held Open



11. Additional informationxvi




Place of completion Tampa, FL


Date of completion 21 June 2022




Die englische Originalmeldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:


https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=66406


Die übersetzte Meldung finden Sie unter folgendem Link:


https://www.irw-press.at/press_html.aspx?messageID=66406&tr=1


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
10,30 € 11,70 € -1,40 € -11,97% 24.06./09:44
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00BF0XVB15 A2DY13 16,40 € 9,20 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 11,10 € 0,00%  08:01
AMEX 11,70 $ 0,00%  00:30
Nasdaq 11,71 $ -1,51%  23.06.22
München 12,00 € -2,44%  08:03
Hamburg 11,10 € -2,63%  08:00
Hannover 11,10 € -2,63%  08:00
NYSE 12,15 $ -2,76%  22.06.22
Stuttgart 10,30 € -11,97%  08:08
  = Realtime
Bitte warten...