IRLAB Therapeutics - Phase IIb trial patient follow-up as expected

15.12.22 10:08
Edison Investment Research

IRLAB Therapeutics has announced that the final patient has completed the treatment period and follow-up visit in its Phase IIb study investigating mesdopetam in the treatment of patients with Parkinson’s disease levodopa-induced dyskinesias (PD-LIDs). We see this as a significant milestone for the trial as IRLAB now looks to complete the data package following completion of the treatment period and to report top-line results in mid-January 2023. We had previously communicated that initial top-line readouts from the study would be disclosed around Q422. However, we do not see this as having any major impact on mesdopetam’s developmental timeline in PD-LIDs. We value IRLAB at SEK6.72bn or SEK129.8 per share.

 
3,52 € 3,25 € 0,27 € +8,31% 15.12./10:49
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0012675361 A2PLBE 4,49 € 2,71 €
Frankfurt 3,52 € +8,31%  08:37
Berlin 3,49 € -2,92%  11:55
