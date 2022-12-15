Erweiterte Funktionen
IRLAB Therapeutics - Phase IIb trial patient follow-up as expected
15.12.22 10:08
Edison Investment Research
IRLAB Therapeutics has announced that the final patient has completed the treatment period and follow-up visit in its Phase IIb study investigating mesdopetam in the treatment of patients with Parkinson’s disease levodopa-induced dyskinesias (PD-LIDs). We see this as a significant milestone for the trial as IRLAB now looks to complete the data package following completion of the treatment period and to report top-line results in mid-January 2023. We had previously communicated that initial top-line readouts from the study would be disclosed around Q422. However, we do not see this as having any major impact on mesdopetam’s developmental timeline in PD-LIDs. We value IRLAB at SEK6.72bn or SEK129.8 per share.
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,52 €
|3,25 €
|0,27 €
|+8,31%
|15.12./10:49
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|SE0012675361
|A2PLBE
|4,49 €
|2,71 €
= Realtime
