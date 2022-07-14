IRLAB Therapeutics - Phase IIb/III mesdopetam study expanded

Erweiterte Funktionen



IRLAB Therapeutics, alongside partner Ipsen, has announced an expansion of the Phase IIb/III study of mesdopetam in patients with levodopa-induced dyskinesias (LIDs) and Parkinson’s disease (PD). The companies will expand enrolment to 154 patients (from 140) supported by the addition of new sites across the US, Europe and Israel. Management has confirmed that enrolment has progressed through the study period and is expected to complete over the summer, with top-line results expected in Q422. The company also communicated that blinded safety data from the study so far are in alignment with previously reported Phase Ib/IIa results; however, it has not reported any specific details. Considering the disruption the COVID-19 pandemic has caused to patient enrolment in many trials, we see the Phase IIb/III enrolment expansion, along with the safety data announcement, as an encouraging sign for the mesdopetam development programme. We value IRLAB at SEK6.13bn or SEK118.5/share.

