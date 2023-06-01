Erweiterte Funktionen



IRLAB Therapeutics - On track for pirepemat in Phase IIb




01.06.23 09:08
Edison Investment Research

IRLAB has announced that it has activated all 38 sites in the ongoing Phase IIb pirepemat trial. This study is assessing pirepemat as a potential treatment to improve balance and reduce falls in patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD). It is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled study aiming to recruit 165 patients across six European countries. We believe this update is a positive sign that the trial is progressing as anticipated. Management has communicated that patient recruitment is expected to be complete by end-2023, with top-line results in H124, representing a potentially significant catalyst for investor attention, in our view.

