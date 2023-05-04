IRLAB Therapeutics - Mesdopetam remains in Ipsen’s portfolio

IRLAB has commented on statements in Ipsen’s 2022 Universal Registration Document regarding the clinical development of mesdopetam, a D3 antagonist under clinical development for the symptomatic treatment of Parkinson’s disease (PD). Published on 6 April 2023, the document stated that the development and commercialisation rights for mesdopetam had been transferred back to IRLAB, but this is not correct. IRLAB has now communicated that, as of May 2023, discussions with Ipsen on the future development path for mesdopetam are ongoing, and management believes that the drug will soon be ready for Phase III clinical trials.