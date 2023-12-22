IRLAB Therapeutics - IRL757 Phase I-ready with support from MJFF

Erweiterte Funktionen



22.12.23 08:08
Edison Investment Research

IRLAB Therapeutics has announced that IRL757, a drug candidate being developed for the treatment of apathy in Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other neurological conditions, is now Phase I-ready. Management is preparing the required documentation to submit a Phase I clinical trial application for regulatory approval, on track with the company’s previously disclosed guided timelines. The company has also reported that it has entered into a grant agreement with the Michael J. Fox Foundation (MJFF) for Parkinson’s Research, and will receive funding amounting to over $2m (c SEK20.2m) to support this programme. IRLAB will use the grant to conduct the Phase I trial for IRL757 in apathy, while also benefiting from the experience and expertise provided by the MJFF. As there are currently no approved therapies for apathy, and with support from the MJFF, which is the largest non-profit funder of PD research, we view this as a key opportunity for IRLAB to potentially address this unmet medical need.

