IRLAB Therapeutics - Clinical pipeline is tip of the iceberg




23.06.22 12:22
Edison Investment Research

While clinical results from the mesdopetam (Phase IIb) and pirepemat (Phase IIb) trials are the near-term value drivers for IRLAB, in our view a growing preclinical/discovery pipeline and a robust screening platform offer the potential for long-term value. Additionally, we believe that a recent management change (appointing Richard Godfrey as CEO, with previous CEO Nicholas Waters moving to become executive vice president and head of R&D) demonstrates the company’s dedication to drug discovery and development. We reinstate our underlying assumptions and reintroduce our previous estimates for FY22 unchanged. We value IRLAB at SEK6.13bn or SEK118.5 per share (previously SEK5.5bn or SEK106/share).

