Erweiterte Funktionen



IRLAB Therapeutics - Candidate selected to further bolster pipeline




12.01.23 15:12
Edison Investment Research

IRLAB Therapeutics has announced that it has selected a drug candidate from its P003 discovery programme. The candidate, IRL1117, will now progress towards Phase I clinical studies, anticipated to begin in 2024. IRL1117 is being developed as a once-daily oral dose treatment for Parkinson’s disease (PD) symptoms, intended to overcome issues with the existing standard of care treatment, levodopa, which include short duration of action and uncontrolled involuntary movement (dyskinesia). The news not only strengthens IRLAB’s already busy pipeline but is yet further validation of the company’s machine learning discovery platform’s (ISP’s) ability to deliver clinical candidates, which we view as a major asset for the company. We value IRLAB at SEK6.72bn or SEK129.8 per share.

 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,315 € 3,38 € -0,065 € -1,92% 12.01./17:13
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
SE0012675361 A2PLBE 4,10 € 2,71 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Berlin 3,46 € +2,22%  16:39
Frankfurt 3,315 € -1,92%  08:19
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Heute 287% Neuvorstellung: Neuer Australischer Lithium Hot Stock. Nach 29.455% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ) und 73.233% mit Pilbara Minerals ($PLS)

Askari Metals Limited
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  Löschung 25.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...