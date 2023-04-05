Erweiterte Funktionen
IP Group - Priority companies making progress in 2022
05.04.23 10:14
Edison Investment Research
IP Group’s NAV per share came in at 132.9p at end-2022, only 2% below the end-June 2022 level. The NAV decline during 2022 was primarily due to the £428.5m loss from listed holdings (before foreign exchange (FX), mostly Oxford Nanopore Technologies, ONT), while private holdings posted gains before FX of c £101.4m (or 5.8% of opening NAV). Excluding ONT, IP Group posted a £25.2m profit in 2022. Most notably, its four major cleantech holdings posted a valuation uplift of c £120m in FY22. IP Group now trades at a 58% discount to end-2022 NAV which, together with a strengthened balance sheet, largely up-to-date portfolio marks and several potential portfolio catalysts, provides a certain degree of downside protection.
