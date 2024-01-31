IP Group - NAV expected to decline further in H223

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "IP Group":

IP Group has released its year-end update, indicating that its end-2023 NAV per share will be in the range of 111p to 117p. This would represent a NAV total return decline of c 7–12% versus end-June 2023 and 11–16% versus end-2022. Management highlighted that this was driven by a further softening of valuations of early-stage companies in Q423. That said, management indicated that many of IP Group’s leading portfolio companies continued to make strong progress and it expects some major inflection points in 2024. IP Group’s balance sheet remains robust with gross cash and deposits of £227m at end-2023 (vs £250m at end-June 2023). IP Group expects to release its FY23 results on 13 March 2024.