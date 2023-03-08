Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "IP Group":
 Aktien    


IP Group - Focus on high-conviction plays to drive returns




08.03.23 09:00
Edison Investment Research

IP Group’s NAV per share came in at 132.9p at end 2022, down 20% year-on-year in total return terms but only 2% below the end-June 2022 level. The NAV decline during 2022 was primarily due to the £428.5m loss from listed holdings (before FX changes, mostly Oxford Nanopore Technologies, ONT), while private holdings contributed gains before FX of c £101.4m (or 5.8% of opening NAV). Excluding ONT, IP Group posted a £25.2m profit in 2022. The company will focus on driving short- to medium-term returns from its more developed holdings and devote resources to its ‘priority companies’, which it believes will underpin its self-sustaining model (its top 20 holdings make up 71% of portfolio value).

Aktuell
Eilt: Börsenstar steigt ein - Neuer Medtech Hot Stock
Nach 123.988% mit Abbot Laboratories ($ABT) und 398.689% mit Stryker Corporation ($SYK)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,675 € 0,725 € -0,05 € -6,90% 08.03./12:43
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00B128J450 A0JKX1 1,21 € 0,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 0,74 € -0,67%  08:02
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,72 $ -2,83%  23.02.23
Stuttgart 0,66 € -5,04%  09:03
Frankfurt 0,675 € -6,90%  08:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Drohnen Aktientip meldet KI Deal - Massives Kaufsignal. Nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...