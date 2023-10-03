Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "IP Group":
IP Group - Detailed look at the deeptech portfolio




03.10.23 15:14
Edison Investment Research

IP Group has built a commendable portfolio of businesses developing breakthrough technologies, with an aggregate value of more than £200m at end-June 2023 (c 16% of IP Group’s total portfolio value), mostly across four key focus areas: applied AI, next-generation networks, human-machine interface and future compute. Importantly, around 90% of the deeptech portfolio (by fair value) has already started to generate revenue. Both of its two most valuable holdings, Featurespace (adaptive behavioural analytics for fraud and financial crime detection) and Garrison Technology (which provides a remote web browser and related hardware) have revenues in the tens of millions sterling and growing quickly.

