INDEX-MONITOR: IMI ersetzt Mitte Juni British Land im 'Footsie'




19.06.23 05:50
dpa-AFX

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Der Technologiekonzern IMI wird an diesem Montag (19. Juni) in den FTSE 100 (Footsie) aufgenommen. Ausscheiden musste dafür das Immobilienunternehmen British Land . Wichtig sind Index-Änderungen vor allem für Fonds, die Indizes real nachbilden (etwa physisch replizierende ETF). Dort muss dann entsprechend umgeschichtet und umgewichtet werden, was Einfluss auf die Aktienkurse haben kann./ck/stw






Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,10 € 3,97 € 0,13 € +3,27% 16.06./21:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB0001367019 852556 5,94 € 3,61 €
Werte im Artikel
4,10 plus
+3,27%
7.618 minus
-0,20%
19,46 minus
-0,61%
