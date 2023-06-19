INDEX-MONITOR: IMI ersetzt Mitte Juni British Land im 'Footsie'

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "British Land":

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Der Technologiekonzern IMI wird an diesem Montag (19. Juni) in den FTSE 100 (Footsie) aufgenommen. Ausscheiden musste dafür das Immobilienunternehmen British Land . Wichtig sind Index-Änderungen vor allem für Fonds, die Indizes real nachbilden (etwa physisch replizierende ETF). Dort muss dann entsprechend umgeschichtet und umgewichtet werden, was Einfluss auf die Aktienkurse haben kann./ck/stw