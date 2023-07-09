Hugo Boss Quartalsergebnisse in 115 Tagen: Was Aktionäre von Umsatz und Gewinn erwarten können

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Hugo Boss":

In 115 days, the Hugo Boss company based in Metzingen, Germany will present its quarterly results for the third quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of sales and earnings? And how does the Hugo Boss stock perform compared to the previous year?

There are only 115 days left until the Hugo Boss stock, with a current market capitalization of 4.76 billion EUR, will reveal its new quarterly figures before market opening. Both shareholders and analysts are eagerly awaiting the results. According to data analysis, analyst houses currently expect a slight increase in sales compared to the previous quarter. While Hugo Boss achieved sales of 933.00 million EUR in Q3 2022, an increase of +6.70% is expected to reach 995.45 million EUR this time. The profit is also expected to change and increase by +17.90% to reach 68.38...