Home Depot Quartalsergebnisse: Erwartete Umsatz- und Gewinnzahlen im Vergleich zum Vorjahr




03.10.23 13:59
Gurupress

INFORMATION TO NOTE: The article is about the upcoming quarterly results of Home Depot – a company based in Atlanta, United States. It provides an analysis of estimated sales and earnings figures for the second quarter. Additionally, it discusses the performance of Home Depot’s stock compared to the previous year.


*Note: The article provided may not accurately reflect real-time financial information or predictions.*


In -50 days, Home Depot, a company based in Atlanta, United States, will present its quarterly financial report for the second quarter. What can shareholders expect in terms of revenue and profit figures? And how does Home Depot’s stock performance compare to last year?


There are only -50 days left until Home Depot, with a current market capitalization of 287.18 billion EUR, releases its new quarterly figures...


