HgT - Strong earnings growth and realisations in FY23

HgCapital Trust (HgT) posted an 11.1% NAV total return in FY23 (based on final audited numbers), which allowed it to sustain strong five- and 10-year returns of 20.4% and 18.4% pa, respectively. This has been mostly driven by robust earnings momentum across its portfolio. HgT defied the tough private equity exit environment, generating £345.9m of total realisation proceeds excluding carried interest in FY23. Moreover, it has a healthy commitment coverage ratio of 73% (based on current pro forma figures). The market has rewarded HgT through a narrowing discount to NAV, which now stands at c 6% (vs c 22% at end-2022).