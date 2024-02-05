Erweiterte Funktionen
HgT - Preliminary FY23 NAV TR at 10.7%
05.02.24 11:28
Edison Investment Research
HgT’s preliminary unaudited FY23 trading update reported a 10.7% net asset value total return (NAV TR) in FY23 (of which c 1% in Q423). This was supported by continued strong trading across its portfolio, with the top 20 holdings (representing 77% of the portfolio’s value) posting average revenue and EBITDA growth of 25% and 28% respectively. HgT therefore sustained its multi-year track record of delivering c 20–30% pa revenue and EBITDA growth. Despite muted global M&A activity and private equity exits, HgT had a good level of liquidity events in FY23 with £343m of proceeds from exits and refinancings. The discount narrowing from 23% to 13% during FY23 (now c 14%) translated into a share price TR of 26.2%.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|5,10 €
|4,84 €
|0,26 €
|+5,37%
|05.02./14:14
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BJ0LT190
|A2PKX2
|5,30 €
|3,50 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.