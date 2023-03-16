Erweiterte Funktionen



HgCapital Trust - Improving its commitment coverage ratio




16.03.23 16:10
Edison Investment Research

HgCapital Trust (HGT) posted a 5.4% NAV total return (TR) in FY22, mostly assisted by continued good earnings momentum (revenue and EBITDA across the top 20 holdings increased in 2022 by 30% and 25%, respectively) and the average 28% uplift to end-2021 carrying value achieved on exits. This was only partly offset by lower multiples and higher net debt across HGT’s portfolio (with net debt to last 12-month EBITDA for the top 20 holdings at 8.0x at end-2022). HGT’s recent balance sheet measures strengthen its near- to medium-term liquidity.

Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - Broker Hot Stock vor Übernahmen
Nach 4.367% mit flatexDEGIRO ($FTK) und 20.488% mit Smartbroker ($SB1)

Therma Bright Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,70 € 3,78 € -0,08 € -2,12% 16.03./17:39
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BJ0LT190 A2PKX2 5,55 € 3,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 3,98 € 0,00%  08:06
Frankfurt 3,70 € -2,12%  08:06
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Drohnen Aktientip erhält 200 Drohnen Riesenauftrag. Nach 1.467% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...