Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust - A compelling option for UK small and mid-caps

29.06.22 11:00
Edison Investment Research

Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (HSL) aims to maximise shareholders’ total returns by investing in UK mid- and smaller-cap companies. Macroeconomic and stylistic events have conspired to make this a challenging task over the past year, but HSL has strong fundamental pillars in place for long-term outperformance. It is managed by the experienced Neil Hermon together with his established team of Indriatti van Hien and Shivam Sedani at Janus Henderson Investors (JHI), who utilise a repeatable and effective investment process seeking to identify growth at the right price. Fees are structured so that in the event of underperformance, investors pay a commensurately low management fee.

