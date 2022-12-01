Erweiterte Funktionen


Henderson International Income Trust - Beating inflation with covered dividend




01.12.22 17:50
Edison Investment Research

Henderson International Income Trust (HINT) has succeeded in achieving its dual objectives of capital gains and a high and growing dividend. Annualised NAV total return (TR) of 9.4% over the 10 years to end November 2022 is complemented by an average, inflation-beating rate of 5% per year since inception, representing a 4.2% dividend yield. HINT’s focus on income and geographic diversification (see Edison’s January 2022 report for details) and value means that performance has lagged the benchmark 10-year annualised TR of 10.9%. The market weakness of the past 12 months allowed the manager, Ben Lofthouse, to invest in what he perceives as well managed, resilient businesses at more attractive valuation levels. He is hopeful that these prudent investments will result in strong capital growth and healthy dividends, supporting HINT’s solid TR.

