Erweiterte Funktionen


Henderson Far East Income - Attractive yield despite modest dividend increase




12.07.22 10:28
Edison Investment Research

Henderson Far East Income’s (HFEL) board recently announced that the quarterly dividend has been increased from 5.9p to 6p per share, broadly in line with the last increase. While the increase is modest, it is in the context that the board seeks sustainability in distributions and that HFEL is yielding 8.6%, a substantial premium to peers and the index. Despite the latest modest increase, since launch in 2006 to the end of December 2021 HFEL’s dividend has grown at an annual compound rate of 5.8% versus 3.4% for the benchmark.

Aktuell
Massives Kaufsignal - 325% Uran Hot Stock unmittelbar vor Übernahme
Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Dringender Aktientip: Weltklasse-Übernahme - Massives Kaufsignal. Neuer 401% Uran Aktientip nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
13:21 , Nebenwerte Magazin
Bastei Lübbe Aktie steht jetzt für Fokussierun [...]
13:19 , dpa-AFX
Scholz spricht mit slowenischem Ministerpräside [...]
13:16 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-Adhoc: Fernheizwerk Neukölln AG: Nied [...]
13:14 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Basler AG (deutsch)
13:13 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-News: Umsatz und EBIT +40% im erst [...]
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...