Henderson EuroTrust - Good stock selection outweighing headwinds

Henderson EuroTrust’s (HNE’s) manager, Jamie Ross, is heartened by the trust’s outperformance in FY23 despite investors favouring lower-quality value stocks. This result was achieved through successful stock selection. The manager employs a long-term view, seeking high-quality companies with high or improving returns. He also has a mid- and long-term record of NAV outperformance versus the Europe ex-UK market, although the trust encountered a protracted period of style headwinds between Q121 and Q222. In absolute terms, over the last decade, HNE’s NAV total return of 9.4% per year is comfortably ahead of the market’s 8.0% annual total return. European stocks are trading at a meaningful discount to global peers and with the trust continuing to be valued at a double-digit discount, now could be an opportune time to consider a portfolio of high-quality companies where the manager has a proven strategy of successful fundamental stock selection.